Leeds have had enough players covering/out of position last year I think we can do without converting wingers into the second row even if it is in a couple of years!



I agree Handley should be given a chance as he certainly knows where the try line is!



A little off topic but I'd like Watkins to pull something out of the bag this year, he has too much talent to just go through the motions, it's annoying because every now and again he gives us a glimpse of what he can do, he's just not consistent enough!