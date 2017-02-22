WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

 
Post a reply

Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:53 pm
casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 113
Ryan Hall is one of my all time fave Leeds players but based on how long Hetherington takes to react is it worth planning his replacement soon? Ryan is currently 29 and although we've youngsters coming through I personally can't take another world class star not being replaced by someone of the same calibre!

Just to make it clear i'm not saying he's past it or should be replaced next year it's more of a future thing and a dig at those who run the club!

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:01 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4856
Location: Hill Valley
I see your point mate but wing is the bottom of the worry list right now imo.FWIW I also see Hall playing till his mid 30s and at a good level as his game isn't built around raw speed.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:35 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9507
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
I think the immediate question regarding wing is that Briscoe needs to pull his socks up to keep Handley out.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:44 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14726
Easy to replace, not an issue.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:49 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22190
I think Handley has shown himself more than capable, and is almost certain to be the next man up.

Personally i think there is no reason he can't be a world class winger, i think people forget how late Hall came through and that for the first couple of years he was the back up to Donald and Smith. It wasnt until 2009 that he became a first choice player.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:56 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19689
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
i'd like him to bulk up a touch but under mac its a damn sight harder to get in than get dropped, depending on who you are

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:08 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 591
Agree re-Briscoe needing to up his game.
Handley is easily ready to step up & imo one we must keep & i know it's frowned upon but i think eventually Hall will move into the SR unless he goes for a swansong in RU.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, cheekydiddles, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, KingRoss11, Les Norton, lionarmour87, loiner81, RHINO-MARK, Sarahgrhino, Seth, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, victarmeldrew and 324 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,4331,99275,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  