Ryan Hall is one of my all time fave Leeds players but based on how long Hetherington takes to react is it worth planning his replacement soon? Ryan is currently 29 and although we've youngsters coming through I personally can't take another world class star not being replaced by someone of the same calibre!



Just to make it clear i'm not saying he's past it or should be replaced next year it's more of a future thing and a dig at those who run the club!