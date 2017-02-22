WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad Ages

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:01 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7505
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Hoping to get a look at how we stack up on the youth v experience front I thought I'd compare the ages of the different squads in the Championship. These plots show the distribution across the age range. The bulgier it is at a given point the more players a squad has of around that age. Most teams are pretty evenly distributed, with a bit of a tendency for more age up front and more youth in the backs.

The main reason was to get a look at this one to see if it looked like it does. And it does.

Image

But I also did backs, and overall

Image

Image

(Data ripped from Wikipedia. Not much there on Toulouse so decided not to bother with them at all for now)
Re: Squad Ages

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:06 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9143
Location: Bradbados
Can't wait for FA's spread sheet.. :DAISY:
Re: Squad Ages

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:21 pm
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3713
Location: Hornsea
Overall Oldham look quite sexy in a non-PC, Picasso type way

Re: Squad Ages

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:35 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 308
Location: Depends whose asking
Re: Squad Ages

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:38 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7505
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I had the day off and nothing to do, alright? :)
