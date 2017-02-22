Hoping to get a look at how we stack up on the youth v experience front I thought I'd compare the ages of the different squads in the Championship. These plots show the distribution across the age range. The bulgier it is at a given point the more players a squad has of around that age. Most teams are pretty evenly distributed, with a bit of a tendency for more age up front and more youth in the backs.The main reason was to get a look at this one to see if it looked like it does. And it does.But I also did backs, and overall(Data ripped from Wikipedia. Not much there on Toulouse so decided not to bother with them at all for now)