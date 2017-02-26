WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Huddersfield

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:02 am
We currently have on our books the ex-captain of a team who had one of the lowest value squads yet still made the top 4 in the championship

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:30 am
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Max is years behind grix

And if he is behind him in the pecking order for most of the duration of Grix's 2 year contract then then won't be with us for long. We have to back him and he has to play sooner rather than later or we will lose him.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:41 am
bentleberry wrote:
We currently have on our books the ex-captain of a team who had one of the lowest value squads yet still made the top 4 in the championship


When he is fit and playing every week, he may become the leader that the team needs.
He's certainly a vocal player, something which Kirmond never has been.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:12 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
And if he is behind him in the pecking order for most of the duration of Grix's 2 year contract then then won't be with us for long. We have to back him and he has to play sooner rather than later or we will lose him.

That's my fear also Sacred.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:59 am
One thing I have noticed with Grix during the warm ups is that when the tackle shields come out he doesnt do the tackling he is walking behind them shouting orders to the defenders. I dont recall Max, or other full backs we have had over the past few years do this. It could be my 40 something year old memory playing up so if Im wrong forgive me.

I didnt think I'd say this 3 months ago but based upon the above Grix could be the man. But like others have said this could hinder Max's progress.

Yes, I have also thought Miller as well as Ashurst. I have noticed when defending, Sio is also vocal but doesnt do 80 minutes

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:13 am
Max will learn off Grix and will get his chance when Grix picks up a knock (which is inevitable) he is at the back end of his career and highly unlikely to play all the games. When Max gets his chance he'll have to prove himself and then its his spot to lose..
