Going back to a leader.....even though we as fans can't pick an obvious candidate, there must be some-one in training etc that the coaches can see has the qualities . Perhaps the other players aren't so vocal during a game because they are waiting for the Captain to take charge.
I hope Mitch Allgood has recovered from his concussion and can make his SL debut in the next match. At 27 years old and an experienced tough ex-NRL prop he could be the leader on the field the team is looking for?
You don't choose a leader, they emerge naturally during the games and I don't see anyone of that mindset. The hate of losing, pure desire to win , picking up team mates and generally directing the team. Couple that with a rugby brain and there you have it!
