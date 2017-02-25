cocker wrote: Going back to a leader.....even though we as fans can't pick an obvious candidate, there must be some-one in training etc that the coaches can see has the qualities . Perhaps the other players aren't so vocal during a game because they are waiting for the Captain to take charge.

You don't choose a leader, they emerge naturally during the games and I don't see anyone of that mindset. The hate of losing, pure desire to win , picking up team mates and generally directing the team. Couple that with a rugby brain and there you have it!