Like everyone else I've been trying to work out how we lost last night. Think what we are lacking the most is an on-field leader. Some-one to take the game by the scruff of the neck and guide us . No disrespect to Danny , but we need some0ne to "gee us up " when appropriate and be calming and calculating too. I know hindsight is a wonderful thing but we should have taken the two easy points on offer, especially when our first tilt at the line come to nothing. I never seem to see anyone taking the lead ..