Still haven't calmed down after last night.

there were 3 big moment's in the second half which gave Huddersfield all the momentum that they needed.



1 - not going for goal, which would have moved us 10 points clear and increased pressure on Huddersfield

2 - the dumb spear tackle, which was halfway through the set

3 - the knock on by Shudds, which was given as a ball steal



The time wasting behind the sticks was totally unacceptable, even though the ref stopped the clock.

Huddersfield weren't just slow, they were blatantly kicking the ball away (which used to be a sin bin offence) and at one point the ball boys on the main stand side, who had "spare" match balls, had them taken off them and they mysteriously disappeared from sight.

In 40 years watching the game, I've never seen that level of gamesmanship, utterly disgraceful.



We lost because Huddersfield were cleverer than us and it was certainly a game that we could have won.

There were 2 excellent tries in the game though, BJB's solo effort and sadly, Broughs break and cross field kick, which was excellent.