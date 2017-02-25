|
The Avenger wrote:
Are you really that clueless Jools?
The hardest work a team will have to do is defend back to back sets on their own line, it empties the tank pretty quickly. Buying your team time by kicking the ball away and delaying the restart allows the defence to compose themselves and let their heart and lungs catch up.
Ah Right- thanks for the heads up........ so is that why you did the same at the scrums that hudds won then?
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:52 am
The kicking the ball away didn't lose us the game, but it showed how the ref was losing control and Brough was gaining it.
We should still have won but it was gamesmanship that should have been penalised.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:57 am
I was behind the posts same as the rest but only one of Giants trys near the line were well worked moves. The others were simple push overs from what feet that should have been stopped.
The one from Brough's break and cross field kick was pure class.
It was a game we let go no doubt about that.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:11 am
I've left many a Trin match knowing we weren't good enough to win. Our first 2 league matches we've been good enough and should have won both, sometimes that's more frustrating but also gives hope we can compete this season.
Up the Trin
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:56 am
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
I've left many a Trin match knowing we weren't good enough to win. Our first 2 league matches we've been good enough and should have won both, sometimes that's more frustrating but also gives hope we can compete this season.
Up the Trin
That's a fair point, even in the midst of the frustration felt, but we do need to quickly learn how to win - a skill long since departed!
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:00 am
I wasn't at the match last night so listened to radio coverage but the momentum did appear to shift after the uneccessary tip tackle by Kirmond.
Hopefully more grunt and size could be added for the next match on heavy pitches? With Keegan Hirst and possibly, if fit, Mitch Allgood introduced to the 17 with Huby playing at 13.
Agree with other posters that it's games against teams such as Giants that need to be winning as they are likely to be with Trinity towards the bottom of Super League.
Early days and competitive so Up the Trin!
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:36 am
Still haven't calmed down after last night.
there were 3 big moment's in the second half which gave Huddersfield all the momentum that they needed.
1 - not going for goal, which would have moved us 10 points clear and increased pressure on Huddersfield
2 - the dumb spear tackle, which was halfway through the set
3 - the knock on by Shudds, which was given as a ball steal
The time wasting behind the sticks was totally unacceptable, even though the ref stopped the clock.
Huddersfield weren't just slow, they were blatantly kicking the ball away (which used to be a sin bin offence) and at one point the ball boys on the main stand side, who had "spare" match balls, had them taken off them and they mysteriously disappeared from sight.
In 40 years watching the game, I've never seen that level of gamesmanship, utterly disgraceful.
We lost because Huddersfield were cleverer than us and it was certainly a game that we could have won.
There were 2 excellent tries in the game though, BJB's solo effort and sadly, Broughs break and cross field kick, which was excellent.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:11 am
Willzay wrote:
It really is. Chester needs to stop the rot or we could be 4 game in on 0'points
I think you need to go see your GP. You're clearly clinically depressed. You've never any positive to say about anything...ever.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:35 am
I wish you'd all shaddap with this we haven't won a game since magic weekend rubbish.
I mean, its a new season, the players are different, opponents are different, conditions are different, more importantly what happened last season is irrelevant, everyone starts at zero points regardless.
If jools was spouting it you'd all be putting it down to trolling, which it probably would be
Why stop at magic weekend, why not go back a season and witter on about win ratio's, why not go right back to 1897.
If we're gonna bitch about losing runs including a season that has no relevance to the one we're actually competing in, why don't we include equally irrelevant pre-season games that would end this stupid cross season point counting.
What matters is what happens this season, we've enough to whine about with without dragging up magic weekend every 5 minutes...
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:56 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Still haven't calmed down after last night.
there were 3 big moment's in the second half which gave Huddersfield all the momentum that they needed.
1 - not going for goal, which would have moved us 10 points clear and increased pressure on Huddersfield
2 - the dumb spear tackle, which was halfway through the set
3 - the knock on by Shudds, which was given as a ball steal
The time wasting behind the sticks was totally unacceptable, even though the ref stopped the clock.
Huddersfield weren't just slow, they were blatantly kicking the ball away (which used to be a sin bin offence) and at one point the ball boys on the main stand side, who had "spare" match balls, had them taken off them and they mysteriously disappeared from sight.
In 40 years watching the game, I've never seen that level of gamesmanship, utterly disgraceful.
We lost because Huddersfield were cleverer than us and it was certainly a game that we could have won.
There were 2 excellent tries in the game though, BJB's solo effort and sadly, Broughs break and cross field kick, which was excellent.
The number 4 point for me was the Kyle Wood 'disallowed try' in the second half for allegedly 'moving off the mark'. The only one all night I think. We were in the ascendency and well on top and that I feel would have 'killed them off' at 14 points up.
