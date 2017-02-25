I wasn't at the match last night so listened to radio coverage but the momentum did appear to shift after the uneccessary tip tackle by Kirmond.Hopefully more grunt and size could be added for the next match on heavy pitches? With Keegan Hirst and possibly, if fit, Mitch Allgood introduced to the 17 with Huby playing at 13.Agree with other posters that it's games against teams such as Giants that need to be winning as they are likely to be with Trinity towards the bottom of Super League.Early days and competitive so Up the Trin!