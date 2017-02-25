The Avenger wrote: Are you really that clueless Jools?



The hardest work a team will have to do is defend back to back sets on their own line, it empties the tank pretty quickly. Buying your team time by kicking the ball away and delaying the restart allows the defence to compose themselves and let their heart and lungs catch up.

Ah Right- thanks for the heads up........ so is that why you did the same at the scrums that hudds won then?