4foxsake wrote: You've got to be kidding haven't you... the first drop out brough kicked the ball into the corner between stands, the second Gaskell threw it into the wakey fans who tried to give it back but were prevented by stewards who locked the gates at the front. I had to plead with them at the end of the match to reopen the gate so the person i'm a carer for could leave by the way, cheers hudds for the hospitality!

I've no idea why Kyle woods try was disallowed. I've no idea how ferguson can drop the ball and hudds get the scrum. Both key moments in the match. BJB knocked himself out on the grass, the shoulder charge to the head apparently didn't happen. Oh and I'm assuming no one told him about the team warning. The referee was completely and utterly in brough' pocket and clearly favoured hudds in the second half.

Well that's clearly not a biased view!Kendall was poor - for both sides. He missed plenty of offside, a fair few head shots, stripped ball, and bottled giving a yellow card for both sides.I still don't know why you are moaning about taking time over the drop outs- the clock was stopped so what difference does it make? Both sides benefit from the break in play not just one. And no- it's quite clear you had "no idea" as you wouldn't be able to see from where you were sat. Perfectly clear to the rest.He was pants. He didn't favour any side over the other-he was just pants.As for the gates- it's a safety issue- and the fact some of your fans were frothing at the mouth towards the end then hardly surprising. Those gates are what prevented us ending up with a fine like kr did when Salford kicked off at our ground last season. And if you are seriously going to complain about the hospitality at our ground when your home is belle vue or whatever it's called now... we'll.