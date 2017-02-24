WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:50 pm
steadygetyerboots-on Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 950
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
Good, quick early ball to your edges will cause Huddersfield trouble as they're bang average in my opinion. I can't believe you're getting +8 at the bookies & have lumped on! It's printing money! I can see why you'd be nervous as up until last season they've been a bogey team for you, but they're weaker than they were & you're stronger than you were.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:33 pm
The Dreadnought User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2419
Location: Front row
Seeing that team I also think we will win.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:11 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10563
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Well not a great start. Plenty of time left though.
1/10

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:47 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1175
BOJ04 has a point though.

The way results are going we could go bottom tonight.

If we have top 8 aspirations, these are games we should be winning.

To put into context 2 league wins since Magic Weekend. You cant sugar coat it, it is a shocking record

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:52 pm
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 203
Well I feel cheated after that second half performance from the officials

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:04 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1175
To be fair, I think BOJ04 had a point with his must win game comment.

If we have serious top 8 aspirations, then these are fixtures we should be picking up 2 points from.

Instead, another defeat. We have only won twice in the league since magic weekend and could potentially be bottom tonight.

Not baghing anyone totally yet, but apart from his game in the cup last year, I am still yet to see a telling contribution from Fifita, especially given the hard work that was put in to retain him

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:05 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1175
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:17 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1175
Apologies for the duplicated and tripled post.

Phone proper playing up

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:54 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1722
We were unlucky but only ourselves to blame for the loss mixed with a dodgy ref. Disappointing tonight we let a victory slip away but onwards and upwards.

Up the Trin
Who is online

