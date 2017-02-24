|
Good, quick early ball to your edges will cause Huddersfield trouble as they're bang average in my opinion. I can't believe you're getting +8 at the bookies & have lumped on! It's printing money! I can see why you'd be nervous as up until last season they've been a bogey team for you, but they're weaker than they were & you're stronger than you were.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:33 pm
Seeing that team I also think we will win.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:11 pm
Well not a great start. Plenty of time left though.
1/10
Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:47 pm
BOJ04 has a point though.
The way results are going we could go bottom tonight.
If we have top 8 aspirations, these are games we should be winning.
To put into context 2 league wins since Magic Weekend. You cant sugar coat it, it is a shocking record
Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:52 pm
Well I feel cheated after that second half performance from the officials
Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:04 pm
To be fair, I think BOJ04 had a point with his must win game comment.
If we have serious top 8 aspirations, then these are fixtures we should be picking up 2 points from.
Instead, another defeat. We have only won twice in the league since magic weekend and could potentially be bottom tonight.
Not baghing anyone totally yet, but apart from his game in the cup last year, I am still yet to see a telling contribution from Fifita, especially given the hard work that was put in to retain him
Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:05 pm
Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:17 pm
Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:54 pm
We were unlucky but only ourselves to blame for the loss mixed with a dodgy ref. Disappointing tonight we let a victory slip away but onwards and upwards.
Up the Trin
