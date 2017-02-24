To be fair, I think BOJ04 had a point with his must win game comment.



If we have serious top 8 aspirations, then these are fixtures we should be picking up 2 points from.



Instead, another defeat. We have only won twice in the league since magic weekend and could potentially be bottom tonight.



Not baghing anyone totally yet, but apart from his game in the cup last year, I am still yet to see a telling contribution from Fifita, especially given the hard work that was put in to retain him