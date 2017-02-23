WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Huddersfield

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:22 pm
wrencat1873
Willzay wrote:
I'm sure Senor Chester doesn't want a 9 match losing run turning into a 10 match losing run.


Nah, we broke that sequence at Headingley on Boxing day.
It's only 1 game at the moment.

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:38 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Nah, we broke that sequence at Headingley on Boxing day.
It's only 1 game at the moment.


Will you be there tomorrow night so I can pay you for the prediction league?

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:53 pm
wrencat1873
jakeyg95 wrote:
Will you be there tomorrow night so I can pay you for the prediction league?


I will be there tomorrow but, it will be easier to meet up at BV, maybe at the Salford game, as I dont know what time we will be getting to Hudds/ having a pint etc.

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:30 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
I will be there tomorrow but, it will be easier to meet up at BV, maybe at the Salford game, as I dont know what time we will be getting to Hudds/ having a pint etc.


Okay, I'll PM you nearer the date of the Salford game.

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:09 pm
vastman
Not sure why people are confident on this one, I see a comfortable Hudds win but hope I'm wrong.

As for being a must win, get real I say but then is he real 8)
Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:39 pm
I feel more confident after breaking our hoodo over them last year. I don't, however, see it as an easy game.
Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:02 pm
Not a must win but definitely a should win.

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:40 pm
I don't think there's such a thing as an easy game this season, but looking at what Hudds have achieved in their 2 games I'd say we've got a very good chance of taking a win. Their pack looks smaller than ours and worse in defence and they seem to be playing simple rugby which should play into our hands as our pack is bigger and arguably better defensively than theirs (held out Hull for most of the game when on our line). Brough is certainly a big threat, his kicking game is superb when he gets the chance so containing him will be where the game is won. We did them 3/3 last season and I'd say we've probably improved more than they have both in depth and quality of signings. It's far from a must win game, but it should be achievable

Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:57 pm
sandcat20
All I can say is good luck to whoever is playing. I'm many thousands of miles away and will be checking first thing in (my) morning to see what happened - a Trinity win I hope. Could be a difficult fixture but winnable.
Re: Squad for Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:13 pm
Given who Huddersfield have missing a predict a comfortable Trinity win by 14.
