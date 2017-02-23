|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7514
|
Willzay wrote:
I'm sure Senor Chester doesn't want a 9 match losing run turning into a 10 match losing run.
Nah, we broke that sequence at Headingley on Boxing day.
It's only 1 game at the moment.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:38 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 260
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Nah, we broke that sequence at Headingley on Boxing day.
It's only 1 game at the moment.
Will you be there tomorrow night so I can pay you for the prediction league?
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7514
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Will you be there tomorrow night so I can pay you for the prediction league?
I will be there tomorrow but, it will be easier to meet up at BV, maybe at the Salford game, as I dont know what time we will be getting to Hudds/ having a pint etc.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 260
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
I will be there tomorrow but, it will be easier to meet up at BV, maybe at the Salford game, as I dont know what time we will be getting to Hudds/ having a pint etc.
Okay, I'll PM you nearer the date of the Salford game.
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:09 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25472
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Not sure why people are confident on this one, I see a comfortable Hudds win but hope I'm wrong.
As for being a must win, get real I say but then is he real
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2406
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
|
I feel more confident after breaking our hoodo over them last year. I don't, however, see it as an easy game.
|
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1182
|
Not a must win but definitely a should win.
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:40 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 420
|
I don't think there's such a thing as an easy game this season, but looking at what Hudds have achieved in their 2 games I'd say we've got a very good chance of taking a win. Their pack looks smaller than ours and worse in defence and they seem to be playing simple rugby which should play into our hands as our pack is bigger and arguably better defensively than theirs (held out Hull for most of the game when on our line). Brough is certainly a big threat, his kicking game is superb when he gets the chance so containing him will be where the game is won. We did them 3/3 last season and I'd say we've probably improved more than they have both in depth and quality of signings. It's far from a must win game, but it should be achievable
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 444
Location: On the therapist's couch
|
All I can say is good luck to whoever is playing. I'm many thousands of miles away and will be checking first thing in (my) morning to see what happened - a Trinity win I hope. Could be a difficult fixture but winnable.
|
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1182
|
Given who Huddersfield have missing a predict a comfortable Trinity win by 14.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bentleberry, bigalf, cocker, eastardsley, got there, gowerthegroap, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, jumper, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RedWhiteBlueGent, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, victarmeldrew, Wakefield No 1, Whatisup, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 240 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}