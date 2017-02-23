I don't think there's such a thing as an easy game this season, but looking at what Hudds have achieved in their 2 games I'd say we've got a very good chance of taking a win. Their pack looks smaller than ours and worse in defence and they seem to be playing simple rugby which should play into our hands as our pack is bigger and arguably better defensively than theirs (held out Hull for most of the game when on our line). Brough is certainly a big threat, his kicking game is superb when he gets the chance so containing him will be where the game is won. We did them 3/3 last season and I'd say we've probably improved more than they have both in depth and quality of signings. It's far from a must win game, but it should be achievable