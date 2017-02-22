Just merge the competitions.



split NRL in to two groups of 8 NRL A and NRL B, SL in to two of 6 SL A and SL B



SL A play half of NRL A away, the other half at home, half of SL B away and half at home, the other 5 in SL A home and away. Thats 24 games. SL B do the same with NRL B.



NRL A play 6 NRL A v SL A games, 3 home, 3 away, then all of NRL A and NRL B plus three more random ones to bump it up (their fixture list isnt even now so this isnt a big deal) thats their 24.



Then have whatever play-offs you want, two GF winners play each other 2weeks after the GFs in the nation which is hosting the internationals for the World Champions title.



Opens up the 13th biggest economy which is an RL mad nation for SL, the 6th biggest for the NRL.



And allows NRL and SL to be sold as a package which is much more valuable to TV companies in both countries as you get double the amount of games, plus for 12 weeks or so you can pretty much fill an entire weekend with RL with half of them the filming etc being paid for by someone else.