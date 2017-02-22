WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League could expand to Australia

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Super League could expand to Australia

 
Post a reply

Re: Super League could expand to Australia

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:33 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22190
Just merge the competitions.

split NRL in to two groups of 8 NRL A and NRL B, SL in to two of 6 SL A and SL B

SL A play half of NRL A away, the other half at home, half of SL B away and half at home, the other 5 in SL A home and away. Thats 24 games. SL B do the same with NRL B.

NRL A play 6 NRL A v SL A games, 3 home, 3 away, then all of NRL A and NRL B plus three more random ones to bump it up (their fixture list isnt even now so this isnt a big deal) thats their 24.

Then have whatever play-offs you want, two GF winners play each other 2weeks after the GFs in the nation which is hosting the internationals for the World Champions title.

Opens up the 13th biggest economy which is an RL mad nation for SL, the 6th biggest for the NRL.

And allows NRL and SL to be sold as a package which is much more valuable to TV companies in both countries as you get double the amount of games, plus for 12 weeks or so you can pretty much fill an entire weekend with RL with half of them the filming etc being paid for by someone else.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Super League could expand to Australia

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:20 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 611
UllFC wrote:
A team in Australia is too far fetched but Wilkin makes a valid point about Manchester and Liverpool. Salford would have little to lose by moving, im yet to meet anyone who likes that new ground. Liverpool would probably have to start from scratch though


Apart from loyal fans that have stuck with their club through thick and thin. I've supported the team for 28 years and have no interest in supporting a Manchester based RL team and I doubt many of our fans would disagree with me. What makes people think that moving into Manchester would help crowds? There is f*ck all to suggest it would in a city that is dominated by Man Utd and that blue poop from t'other side of town. :) Likewise Liverpool with their 2 Premier League clubs.

Re: Super League could expand to Australia

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:43 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1853
Location: Wigan
UllFC wrote:
Salford would have little to lose by moving

And even less to gain.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, barham red, Cbr1000rr, Clearwing, ColD, dr_feelgood, FoxyRhino, gary numan, Google [Bot], jakeyg95, jools, LyndsayGill, Mark_W, mrpurfect, pie.warrior, scott-the-red, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SirStan, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Tron, Wigg'n, Willzay, Ziggy Stardust and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,0132,19575,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
8-4
CATALANS
TV  
...Half time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  














c}