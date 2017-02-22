Funny that Wilkin suggests Salford move to Manchester, rather than face the wrath of his own fans by suggesting that St Helens should move to Liverpool.
Saints are a "bigger" club and therefore would be an ideal candidate for upscaling their suppport in a big city.
