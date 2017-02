shinymcshine wrote: Funny that Wilkin suggests Salford move to Manchester, rather than face the wrath of his own fans by suggesting that St Helens should move to Liverpool.



Saints are a "bigger" club and therefore would be an ideal candidate for upscaling their suppport in a big city.

To be fair, there is a lot to lose moving St Helens, as they are a club with a relatively large amount of supporters. It makes more sense for Salford to experiment like this as they have few fans to lose. They would almost certainly at least increase away attendances if they move to Manchester.