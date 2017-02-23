WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:49 am
If Chalmers/Lowe think Ormsby should be signed - that's good enough for me - they haven't made a poor signing yet.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:18 am
Not to bang on or anything but forwards for me. We are ridiculously stacked at the younger and less experienced end. Fine in the backs. Need our heads rattling in the forwards.
Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:58 am
Like many of us who want a couple more experienced forwards Ormsby wouldn't be my next choice for a signing. However if our other wing options are Ryan, Macani, Caro, Campbell and Rickett then I'd say Ormsby would be my 2nd choice in that list, behind Ryan but ahead of Caro and then Macani. So IMO it would be an upgrade to the starting 13, which is important for any signing, just not the upgrade that's needed at the moment as Macani has done fine and will get better with game time I suspect and Caro's form in 2016 would make him worthy of a starting spot in my team in 2017 when he returns to fitness.

Wait and see I guess, maybe he'll be announced in a double signing which includes a rough experienced prop??

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:00 am
Gene Ormsby is an improvement on what we have. Any improvement can only be a good thing. Fair enough, it's not the department that we're shortest in, but Beattie/Toovey/Chalmers/Lowe also know that and I'm positive that his signing wouldn't come at the expense of signing a middle player.
He's a big, strong winger with very good kick returns. That first play with the ball can play a part just as big if not bigger than the forwards when it comes to getting the team on the front foot.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:43 am
Johnbulls wrote:
If Im wrong Im wrong but from what I can gather the Ormsby rumour will become reality within the next 2 or 3 days.Perhaps more surprising is the fact that it will either be a permanent deal or a season long loan not just a month.


I would be fine if it was a permanent deal. He would be our second best winger so we can't turn down a player if he improves our squad. Would be little more skeptic if it was a loan as it would limit a forward we could potentially bring in on loan.

Any more info on Larne Patrick you mentioned a couple of days a go?

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:47 am
You've also got to bear in mind that you're only allowed to play 5 loan players in any game. We already have 6 on our books (the 4 Leeds lads, Larroyer & Murray). Sure, Lilley is likely to be going back soon, but every loan player you take in one area limits what you can have elsewhere.

As a permanent signing, yeah it improves the first choice 13 but not in a hugely important area. As a loan signing, to me Ormsby takes up a loan spot that we really need elsewhere as our current squad stands.
