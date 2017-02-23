Like many of us who want a couple more experienced forwards Ormsby wouldn't be my next choice for a signing. However if our other wing options are Ryan, Macani, Caro, Campbell and Rickett then I'd say Ormsby would be my 2nd choice in that list, behind Ryan but ahead of Caro and then Macani. So IMO it would be an upgrade to the starting 13, which is important for any signing, just not the upgrade that's needed at the moment as Macani has done fine and will get better with game time I suspect and Caro's form in 2016 would make him worthy of a starting spot in my team in 2017 when he returns to fitness.



Wait and see I guess, maybe he'll be announced in a double signing which includes a rough experienced prop??