Bullseye wrote:
Who knows. The main thing is that we don't start to bring in loan players where they're not needed and put noses out of joint amongst lads that should be getting first nod.
I'm thinking about the Gene Ormsby rumour here. If he comes on loan he'll be the 6th winger in the squad after Ryan, Macani, Caro, Campbell and Rickett. I know Caro is injured and Rickett is still eligible for the 19s but he's not really needed.
I can see how Murray fits in.
Fev did very well out of their dual reg with Leeds last year. I'm not for a minute advocating we become a reserve side for a SL club but if we can get decent service off some clubs while the ship is steadied then I don't have a problem.
Absolutely spot on.
The Ormsby rumour is crazy to me. We just don't need him. Sure he's a decent player who will do well at this level, but we don't have a shortage of half decent wingers. I can't say I've seen much out of Macani yet to make me think he's good, but with the options we have, it's not an area we need to strengthen. As long as the loans that come in are in areas we need players, I have no problem with them. If we started bringing in people that kept out the likes of Ethan Ryan, then we're becoming a feeder club and I've no interest in watching that.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:54 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Absolutely spot on.
The Ormsby rumour is crazy to me. We just don't need him. Sure he's a decent player who will do well at this level, but we don't have a shortage of half decent wingers. I can't say I've seen much out of Macani yet to make me think he's good, but with the options we have, it's not an area we need to strengthen. As long as the loans that come in are in areas we need players, I have no problem with them. If we started bringing in people that kept out the likes of Ethan Ryan, then we're becoming a feeder club and I've no interest in watching that.
If Im wrong Im wrong but from what I can gather the Ormsby rumour will become reality within the next 2 or 3 days.Perhaps more surprising is the fact that it will either be a permanent deal or a season long loan not just a month.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:26 am
Wasn't Caro on about going to play elsewhere in a tournament? Or has that opportunity passed now?
I wouldn't be unhappy to see Ormsby arrive as he would improve our backline with SL experience but you'd think we would have more immediate needs in the pack. Some experience there to complement the youthful loans ideally.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:11 am
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Wasn't Caro on about going to play elsewhere in a tournament? Or has that opportunity passed now?
I wouldn't be unhappy to see Ormsby arrive as he would improve our backline with SL experience but you'd think we would have more immediate needs in the pack. Some experience there to complement the youthful loans ideally.
He was going to play rugby union 7s for Jamaica apparently, but I think that was more wishful thinking on the club's part to help reduce the wage bill.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:02 am
Not that impressed with Macani so far so bringing in another winger whilst Caro is injured can't be a bad thing. Ethan Ryan gets a shirt every week in my opinion, he will be signed else where for next season as he is heading towards super league quality. The kids got talent.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:08 am
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:52 am
I wouldn't complain about Ormsby as our wing looked poor last weekend. Smith and Ormsby on that wing would be a decent pairing. I would also prefer a full season loan. If it doesn't stop another big prop signing I am happy with one more SL quality winger.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:59 am
Whilst I admit Macani hasn't looked like Big Les I think he hasn't done anything wrong. A winger is only as good as his opportunities, he has looked solid in defense and caught the high kicks, I think he will improve as grounds get firmer
