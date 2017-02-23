Bullseye wrote: Who knows. The main thing is that we don't start to bring in loan players where they're not needed and put noses out of joint amongst lads that should be getting first nod.



I'm thinking about the Gene Ormsby rumour here. If he comes on loan he'll be the 6th winger in the squad after Ryan, Macani, Caro, Campbell and Rickett. I know Caro is injured and Rickett is still eligible for the 19s but he's not really needed.



I can see how Murray fits in.



Fev did very well out of their dual reg with Leeds last year. I'm not for a minute advocating we become a reserve side for a SL club but if we can get decent service off some clubs while the ship is steadied then I don't have a problem.

Absolutely spot on.The Ormsby rumour is crazy to me. We just don't need him. Sure he's a decent player who will do well at this level, but we don't have a shortage of half decent wingers. I can't say I've seen much out of Macani yet to make me think he's good, but with the options we have, it's not an area we need to strengthen. As long as the loans that come in are in areas we need players, I have no problem with them. If we started bringing in people that kept out the likes of Ethan Ryan, then we're becoming a feeder club and I've no interest in watching that.