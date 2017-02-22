WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:42 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2843
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
He's going to be some player if he continues to develop. I've been very impressed.


I'd be looking to do a Huddersfield and try and steal him from Leeds :D
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:44 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26140
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
bullocks wrote:
https://youtu.be/Dod30y45sMk



Strong lad.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:01 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1571
not just a lump of muscle, can play a bit too. pretty quick for his size. a good addition.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:22 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 533
The more the merrier I hope Bailey comes in and adds some experience, will also make other teams not want to play us the little bit more.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:24 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9143
Location: Bradbados
A prop suits us and gives a bit more depth, hopefully the period may be longer if Salford don't get too many injuries. The longer we can keep some of these guys the better the benefit will be, both for us and the player.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:47 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 697
I hope the owners know more about these one month loans than we do as I am slightly concerned that we do well with them and then all of a sudden they leave us. I hope there are reassurances given to us that the one month is just a technicality and they will probably stay much longer till we can bring in permanent signings. On the face of it we are bringing in some good young lads who, you never know, may even move to us permanently one day. I like the idea of building a team over the next few seasons with 19+ year old's that will grow together if we can keep them. One more experienced prop and I think we are just about there till re need to replace some of these such as Moore.

I wonder where we are with the story of two forwards from NZ. Maybe they are for the future when some of these loans return home.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:03 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26140
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Who knows. The main thing is that we don't start to bring in loan players where they're not needed and put noses out of joint amongst lads that should be getting first nod.

I'm thinking about the Gene Ormsby rumour here. If he comes on loan he'll be the 6th winger in the squad after Ryan, Macani, Caro, Campbell and Rickett. I know Caro is injured and Rickett is still eligible for the 19s but he's not really needed.

I can see how Murray fits in.

Fev did very well out of their dual reg with Leeds last year. I'm not for a minute advocating we become a reserve side for a SL club but if we can get decent service off some clubs while the ship is steadied then I don't have a problem.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:19 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 697
I think it is all about steadying the ship and staying up this year. Loans fit the bill as there will be very few permanent signings available and the last thing we need is to sign players on permanent deals and then not to use them. Who in their right mind would do that?
This is probably a one-off season where we do things differently to how we will hopefully do them next year. It is all down to getting through this year in one piece.

Re: New Loan Signing - Dan Murray

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:18 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1571
agreed W07, get to the end of the season with a core of players that form the future spine of the team.
