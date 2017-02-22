I hope the owners know more about these one month loans than we do as I am slightly concerned that we do well with them and then all of a sudden they leave us. I hope there are reassurances given to us that the one month is just a technicality and they will probably stay much longer till we can bring in permanent signings. On the face of it we are bringing in some good young lads who, you never know, may even move to us permanently one day. I like the idea of building a team over the next few seasons with 19+ year old's that will grow together if we can keep them. One more experienced prop and I think we are just about there till re need to replace some of these such as Moore.



I wonder where we are with the story of two forwards from NZ. Maybe they are for the future when some of these loans return home.