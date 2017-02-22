A prop suits us and gives a bit more depth, hopefully the period may be longer if Salford don't get too many injuries. The longer we can keep some of these guys the better the benefit will be, both for us and the player.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, Duckman, Fr13daY, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, Jabebby, martinwildbull, Old_Northern, phillgee, Pickering Red, PudseyBull, rebelrobin, redeverready, Scarey71, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, weighman, woolly07 and 263 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|