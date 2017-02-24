Without Minga and Kheriallah it looks like they lack a bit of firepower. I for one am glad they are not playing!!



I'd love for us to play this side:



14. Oscar Thomas

2. Ethan Ryan

4. Ross Oakes

0. Lee Smith

5. Illiess Macani

6. Leon Pryce

28. Jordan Lilley

8. Liam Kirk

34. Scott Moore

15. Jon Magrin

16. Kevin Larroyer

20. James Bentley

11. Colton Roche



7. Joe Keyes

17. Ross Peltier

31. Mikolaj Oledzki

0. Daniel Murray



But I think Beattie will go something like:



Thomas, Ryan, Oakes, Mendeika, Macani, Pryce, Lilley, Roche, Moore, Magrin, Larroyer, Bentley, Jordan-Roberts.



Oledzki, Smith, Murray, Kirk