WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

 
Post a reply

Re: Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:49 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2143
Location: No longer Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
No Kuni Minga in Toulouse's squad.


Considering he has 6 tries in 3 games for them this season, I for one am very happy to see that.

Re: Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:00 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4309
Nor is their goal kicking full back Kheirallah. Joanthan Ford is back though so they have a dangerous half back combo of Ford and Stan Robin.

Re: Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:11 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2855
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Without Minga and Kheriallah it looks like they lack a bit of firepower. I for one am glad they are not playing!!

I'd love for us to play this side:

14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
0. Lee Smith
5. Illiess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
16. Kevin Larroyer
20. James Bentley
11. Colton Roche

7. Joe Keyes
17. Ross Peltier
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
0. Daniel Murray

But I think Beattie will go something like:

Thomas, Ryan, Oakes, Mendeika, Macani, Pryce, Lilley, Roche, Moore, Magrin, Larroyer, Bentley, Jordan-Roberts.

Oledzki, Smith, Murray, Kirk
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:28 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 822
Location: Silsden
Can i change my round four predictions! i had us to lose, not to sure now :lol:
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Creedy Bull, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Google Adsense [Bot], Highlander, Johnbulls, mumbyisgod, Nelson, paulwalker71, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, smiffythebull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo, thepimp007, vbfg, zapperbull and 221 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,6192,09075,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD
  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  














c}