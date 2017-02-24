Without Minga and Kheriallah it looks like they lack a bit of firepower. I for one am glad they are not playing!!
I'd love for us to play this side:
14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
0. Lee Smith
5. Illiess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
16. Kevin Larroyer
20. James Bentley
11. Colton Roche
7. Joe Keyes
17. Ross Peltier
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
0. Daniel Murray
But I think Beattie will go something like:
Thomas, Ryan, Oakes, Mendeika, Macani, Pryce, Lilley, Roche, Moore, Magrin, Larroyer, Bentley, Jordan-Roberts.
Oledzki, Smith, Murray, Kirk
