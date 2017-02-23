While this thread is currently going on a tangent can anybody explain why I am suddenly getting icons for facebook,twitter,email on the left side of my screen when posting on the forum? (Don't look for the joke, its a serious question)
While this thread is currently going on a tangent can anybody explain why I am suddenly getting icons for facebook,twitter,email on the left side of my screen when posting on the forum?...
Ah, your computer has a virus (W32Trump.TTL-CNUT). All you can do is take it outside, and if you smash it up with a sledgehammer thoroughly enough before they get you, you may not have to go back to Mexico.
Or if it's not that, then maybe if you click the FB icon it might post to FB etc. Long shot but ...
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.