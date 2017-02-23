bowlingboy wrote:
Toulouse or not Toulouse that is the question...
On Sunday even when we play to win, we play Toulouse....
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, Bobster1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, debaser, DrFeelgood, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, jumbercules, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, Peregrine, Scarey71, SLPTom, vbfg, zapperbull and 309 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}