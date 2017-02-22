WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

 
Post a reply

Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:21 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2830
Location: Shipley, Bradford
So this weekend sees us up against the new boys Toulouse. I think this will be much closer than the previous match against them where we won 98-6 :lol:

With the arrivals of Lee Smith and possibly Phoenix this week we look a bit stronger. Hopefully Lilley should be back from his knock last week but Hallas will be out. Lumb should also be back too following a slight knock against Rochdale.

Thomas had a great game and for that I'd be tempted to stick with him, even though I want Campbell there. Moore dictated the ruck and the pack at the weekend for me and we will need him to do the same against this strong pack of Toulouse's. Their outside backs in Minga and Kheirallah need closing down otherwise I think they will rip us apart, as I think we are weak defensively out wide.

Team for me has to be:

14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
0. Lee Smith
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
16. Kevin Larroyer
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley


9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
32. Johnny Walker

If the conditions aren't great I'd go with this team. A recall for Peltier and I feel he offers a lot of go forward. Jordan-Roberts to miss out as I feel he doesn't really offer much other than being a body. Walker has experience although lacking fitness. However I'd play him. If conditions are good and he is here I would play Phoenix off the bench instead of Lumb.

Interesting that we could potentially have selection dilemma's in Week 4!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:32 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26130
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Playing Lee Smith depends a lot on fitness. Might be a bit soon.

I’d keep Keyes in the 17. Moore said he’s familiar with Keyes having played with him before so that counts for a lot. I’d go with the following:

Thomas
Macani
Mendeika (unless Smith has been smashing it at training)
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Peltier (need more size in the pack early on so if fit Ross is in)
Moore
Magrin
Larroyer
Roche
Bentley

Keyes
Walker
Oledzki
Kirk
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 4 | vs. Toulouse Olympique (Home)

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:36 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4300
Actually thought Jordan-Roberts showed up well against Swinton. Some decent carries. Definetly like to see Peltier in there. Be a tough old game this.

Don't read too much into Toulouse losing to Sheffield as to what they will be like on the road. There were a few factors to take into account for that result. A couple of Leigh players playing for Sheffield. The awful weather. It was the second game too on Wakeys pitch and it looked a mud bath.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, fifty50, HiramC, Jabebby, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, vbfg and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,1851,69475,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  