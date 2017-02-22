So this weekend sees us up against the new boys Toulouse. I think this will be much closer than the previous match against them where we won 98-6
With the arrivals of Lee Smith and possibly Phoenix this week we look a bit stronger. Hopefully Lilley should be back from his knock last week but Hallas will be out. Lumb should also be back too following a slight knock against Rochdale.
Thomas had a great game and for that I'd be tempted to stick with him, even though I want Campbell there. Moore dictated the ruck and the pack at the weekend for me and we will need him to do the same against this strong pack of Toulouse's. Their outside backs in Minga and Kheirallah need closing down otherwise I think they will rip us apart, as I think we are weak defensively out wide.
Team for me has to be:
14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
0. Lee Smith
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
16. Kevin Larroyer
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
32. Johnny Walker
If the conditions aren't great I'd go with this team. A recall for Peltier and I feel he offers a lot of go forward. Jordan-Roberts to miss out as I feel he doesn't really offer much other than being a body. Walker has experience although lacking fitness. However I'd play him. If conditions are good and he is here I would play Phoenix off the bench instead of Lumb.
Interesting that we could potentially have selection dilemma's in Week 4!!
