So this weekend sees us up against the new boys Toulouse. I think this will be much closer than the previous match against them where we won 98-6With the arrivals of Lee Smith and possibly Phoenix this week we look a bit stronger. Hopefully Lilley should be back from his knock last week but Hallas will be out. Lumb should also be back too following a slight knock against Rochdale.Thomas had a great game and for that I'd be tempted to stick with him, even though I want Campbell there. Moore dictated the ruck and the pack at the weekend for me and we will need him to do the same against this strong pack of Toulouse's. Their outside backs in Minga and Kheirallah need closing down otherwise I think they will rip us apart, as I think we are weak defensively out wide.Team for me has to be:14. Oscar Thomas2. Ethan Ryan4. Ross Oakes0. Lee Smith5. Iliess Macani6. Leon Pryce28. Jordan Lilley8. Liam Kirk34. Scott Moore15. Jon Magrin16. Kevin Larroyer11. Colton Roche20. James Bentley9. Joe Lumb17. Ross Peltier31. Mikolaj Oledzki32. Johnny WalkerIf the conditions aren't great I'd go with this team. A recall for Peltier and I feel he offers a lot of go forward. Jordan-Roberts to miss out as I feel he doesn't really offer much other than being a body. Walker has experience although lacking fitness. However I'd play him. If conditions are good and he is here I would play Phoenix off the bench instead of Lumb.Interesting that we could potentially have selection dilemma's in Week 4!!