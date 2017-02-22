WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:44 pm
KingRoss11 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Shouldn't be too difficult a game even after the Cronulla game, Widnes lack real quality in the backs and with our defence being so good I wouldn't expect to concede more than 12 points in all honesty, can see a 26-10 win or something like that, I imagine the team will look something like this

Escare
Tierney
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Powell
Flower
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Tomkins
Isa
Clubb
Tautai

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:44 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7221
They won twice at our place last season and will go into this with plenty confidence.
We will have to be careful with this one.
Can see Waney going with his Cronulla 17 then changing for the Leigh game.

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:25 pm
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 439
Father Ted wrote:
They won twice at our place last season and will go into this with plenty confidence.
We will have to be careful with this one.
Can see Waney going with his Cronulla 17 then changing for the Leigh game.


Wane has already said Isa will play. I'd leave Bateman out as he was out on his feet at the end of the Cronulla game. I'd also be tempted to bring Shorrocks in for Tommy depending on how bad his head injury is and bring in either Navarette or Bretherton for SOL. It's a long season and we need to be careful with the older players.

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:08 am
Cherry_&_White Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 3
I'd feel a lot worse about they had last season's half back pairing. Since they don't, I don't think we could've hoped for a better fixture. Suspect that we'll be way off our best but still enough to get the two points.

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:53 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1574
I know the squad is out but I'd go something like this

Escare
Tierney
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Sharrocks
Nauasala
Ganson
Sutton
Isa
Farrell
Wells

Tautai
Breatherton
Powell
Naverette

Widnes struggling at HB should be a good win at home. Got to be wary of Leigh next who will be right up for trying to beat us.

Using the squad players will freshen us up and they will want to perform to stake a claim for next week.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:13 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1732
^^^
Agree with this. A good opportunity to give Wells and Ganson a runout and bring fresh legs in.

We will see a reaction from Sunday's game in the next few weeks and I'm worried that it could be against Leigh. I would think it will take a long time to recover from the extra effort that was put in. Time to to utilise the full squad for me.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:31 pm
Brenio User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2007 3:27 pm
Posts: 115
Location: Northwich
I wouldn't be worrying about us. I think we will be going into this game with the goal of damage limitation. We have no halfbacks, and our forwards are only just coming back from injury so won't be up to speed.
I can see a 40+ win for your lot.

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:06 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1732
Brenio wrote:
I wouldn't be worrying about us. I think we will be going into this game with the goal of damage limitation. We have no halfbacks, and our forwards are only just coming back from injury so won't be up to speed.
I can see a 40+ win for your lot.

Ever since you got back into Super League almost every game has been tight with Widnes coming out on top quite a few times.

I don't think Waney will be taking anything for granted that's for sure.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:54 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5829
Location: Still at the top
We should be very cautious, pride comes before a fall...
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:02 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6861
Location: Stoke On Trent
Game's off.
Wigan RLFC
