Shouldn't be too difficult a game even after the Cronulla game, Widnes lack real quality in the backs and with our defence being so good I wouldn't expect to concede more than 12 points in all honesty, can see a 26-10 win or something like that, I imagine the team will look something like this
Escare
Tierney
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Powell
Flower
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin
Tomkins
Isa
Clubb
Tautai
