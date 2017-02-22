Father Ted wrote: They won twice at our place last season and will go into this with plenty confidence.

We will have to be careful with this one.

Can see Waney going with his Cronulla 17 then changing for the Leigh game.

Wane has already said Isa will play. I'd leave Bateman out as he was out on his feet at the end of the Cronulla game. I'd also be tempted to bring Shorrocks in for Tommy depending on how bad his head injury is and bring in either Navarette or Bretherton for SOL. It's a long season and we need to be careful with the older players.