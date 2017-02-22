Shouldn't be too difficult a game even after the Cronulla game, Widnes lack real quality in the backs and with our defence being so good I wouldn't expect to concede more than 12 points in all honesty, can see a 26-10 win or something like that, I imagine the team will look something like this



Escare

Tierney

Gelling

Gildart

Burgess

Williams

Leuluai

Nuuausala

Powell

Flower

Bateman

Farrell

O'Loughlin



Tomkins

Isa

Clubb

Tautai