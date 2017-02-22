Incredible to think back to the last time we played Widnes at home. The performance and result were both horrendous and we looked a million miles away from winning anything. Since then we haven't lost a competitive game and have won the Super League title and World Club Championship.



Big ask for the players to perform well in this one - I think most would be happy with a win in any fashion.



Isa comes back and I would give Shorrocks and Bretherton some game time.



Strange that this game is on TV - it looks the least attractive of the five being played. Would have been nice to watch Warrington v Cas or Leigh v St Helens after getting back from this one.