WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Widnes

 
Post a reply

Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:57 am
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6585
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Incredible to think back to the last time we played Widnes at home. The performance and result were both horrendous and we looked a million miles away from winning anything. Since then we haven't lost a competitive game and have won the Super League title and World Club Championship.

Big ask for the players to perform well in this one - I think most would be happy with a win in any fashion.

Isa comes back and I would give Shorrocks and Bretherton some game time.

Strange that this game is on TV - it looks the least attractive of the five being played. Would have been nice to watch Warrington v Cas or Leigh v St Helens after getting back from this one.

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:08 am
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 563
Sky probably did it deliberately knowing we could possibly be WCC and wanted to put us on straight after. I would have rather seen one of those two games on tomorrow night as opposed to the presumably predictable game they have stuck on instead

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:49 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20677
Location: WIGAN
It's madness to think back to the Widnes game and the feeling after that game which was one of thinking our season was pretty much done. What a difference a few games makes!

As for the game itself, I wouldn't make too many changes. I think this season has the potential to be very special and we need to try and be relentless. I agree with Wane that Isa deserves a crack and I'd have him straight in for Lockers who could take the week off. Other then that I'd probably just go same again.

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:19 pm
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 765
Location: Wigan
Usaually we have key players that have been at the top of their game for the previous season then going to play internationals and having a limited pre season. Players like Farrell and Bateman had extended periods out last year which will have done their bodies no harm, and we have Clubb and Tomkins that had virtually the full season out last year.

I would expect Isa and Bretherton and possibly Naverette to get a game and a couple to be rested
Wigan home of league

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:51 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 743
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan Warriors 19-man Squad. same 19 as Sunday.
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins & George Williams.

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:09 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12165
Depends on injuries but I'd like to see Isa, Navarette and Shorrocks get a run.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Widnes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:27 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 663
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Any win is a good win this weekend.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: J L Hooker, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, ksm1701, MadDogg, spartakmixtapes, tedglen, Trainman, Ziggy Stardust and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,3051,87575,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  