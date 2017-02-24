WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:41 pm
childofthenorthern




Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bradford by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos - London by 14
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds - Hull KR by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 6
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by16

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? - Oscar Thomas

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:59 pm
Bulls4






Toulouse by 10
London by 22
Hull KR by 20
Halifax by 8
Sheffield by 16
Fev by 24

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? Ethan Ryan

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:37 am
glow





Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bulls by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos – London by 18
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds – KR by 28
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Fax by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs – Batley by 12
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 18

BONUS: Lee Smith
get leigh outta wigan

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:02 pm
jayb






Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bulls by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos - London by 20
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds - Hull KR by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Fax by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs - Sheffield by 14
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 12

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? - Jordan Lilley

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:11 pm
daveyz999





Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bradford by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos - London by 18
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds - Hull KR by 36
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Halifax by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs - Sheffield by 16
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 8

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? - Jordan Lilley

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:47 pm
Bent&Bongser





Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bulls by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos – London by 15
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds – KR by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs – Sheffield by 6
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 10

BONUS: Lee Smith
