Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bradford by 10

Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos - London by 14

Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds - Hull KR by 24

Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 4

Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 6

Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by16



BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? - Oscar Thomas