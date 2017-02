Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse .....bulls by 4

Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos....London by 8

Hull KR vs Oldham Rougheads.....hull or by 16

Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax...Rochdale by 10

Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs....batley by 6

Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers...swinton by 2



BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? Moore