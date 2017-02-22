|
Joined: Tue Jan 29, 2013 1:48 pm
Posts: 103
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bulls by 4
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos – London by 22
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds – KR by 28
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs – Eagles by 8
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers – Featherstone by 12
BONUS: Lilley
Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:03 am
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27637Location:
MACS0647-JD
Bradford vs Toulouse --------- Bulls by 14
Dewsbury vs London –-------- London by 18
Hull KR vs Oldham –---------- Hull KR by 30
Rochdale vs Halifax ----------- Rochdale by 18
Sheffield vs Batley –---------- Batley by 1
Swinton vs Featherstone –---- Fev by 18
BONUS: Joe Keyes
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:21 am
Joined: Wed Jan 16, 2013 8:17 pm
Posts: 223
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique.........Bulls by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos............London by 12
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds...................H.K.R. BY 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax......................Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs.............Draw
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers........Fev by 6
BONUS...... Moore
"I am Me, I am Free" "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
-Mahatma Gandhi...."Its not who Votes that count, It's who counts the Votes"
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:18 am
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 564
Location: BARNSLEY
Bradford vs Toulouse --------- Bulls by 13
Dewsbury vs London –-------- London by 12
Hull KR vs Oldham –---------- Hull KR by 16
Rochdale vs Halifax ----------- Fax by 8
Sheffield vs Batley –---------- Batley by 10
Swinton vs Featherstone –---- Fev by 6
BONUS: Ethan Ryan
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:44 am
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 508
Location: Rossendale
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos Londin by 14
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds KR by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax Rochdale by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs Sheffield by 2
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 6
Bonus - Moore
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:12 am
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 13
Location: Caravan
Bradford vs Toulouse --------- Bulls by 1
Dewsbury vs London –-------- London by 24
Hull KR vs Oldham –---------- Hull by 18
Rochdale vs Halifax ----------- Hornets by 12
Sheffield vs Batley –---------- Bulldogs by 6
Swinton vs Featherstone –---- Fev by 4
BONUS: Ethan Ryan
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:50 am
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11124
Location: blackpool tower circus
Bradford v Toulouse. Bulls by 6.
Dews v London. London by 14.
Hull KR v Oldham. Hull KR by 16.
Roch dale v Fax .Rochdale by 10.
Sheff v Batley Sheff by 4.
Swinton v Fev. Fev by 8.
Bonus , as a Leyther I have to go for Scott Moore.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:03 am
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3785
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 1
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos – London by 8
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds – HKR by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs – Batley by 2
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 4
BONUS: Oscar Thomas
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:06 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2139
Location: No longer Bradford
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique = Toulouse by 7
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos = London by 10
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds = KR by 26
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax = Rochdale by 1
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs = Sheffield by 8
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers = Fev by 14
BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? Oscar Thomas
Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 236
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos – London by 20
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds – KR by 26
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs – Batley by 10
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers – Featherstone by 16
BONUS: Moore
