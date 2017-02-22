WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:45 pm
SLPTom

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 36
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique.......Toulouse + 8
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos.......London + 20
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds.........KR + 34
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax........Fax + 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs.......Sheffield + 18
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers....... Fev + 10

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? Scott Moore

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:02 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 883
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bulls by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos - London by 18
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds - KR by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 6
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 8

BONUS- Oscar Thomas

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:46 pm
Fevxr2i
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2010 8:18 pm
Posts: 383
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique
Toulouse by 10

Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos
London by 18

Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds
KR by 22

Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax
Fax by 4

Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs
Batley by 8

Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers
Fev by 32

BONUS: Thomas

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:58 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2996
Location: Bradford
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique - Bulls by 2
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos - London by 24
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds - KR by 36
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax - Halifax by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs - Sheffield by 10
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 18

BONUS- Joe Keyes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:33 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 15
Location: Keighley
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse... Toulouse by 4
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos... London by 16
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds... KR by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax... Fax by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs...Batley by 14
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers...Fev by 12
Bonus- Scott Moore

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:57 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 141
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique. Bulls by 6
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos London by 10
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds Rovers by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax Rochdale by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs Eagles by 18
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 8

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? Thomas

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:19 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2338
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique.......Bulls 4
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos.......London 22
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds.........KR 32
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax........Rochdale 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs.......Sheffield 16
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers....... Fev 10

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday? Ryan
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:33 pm
GazzaBull

Joined: Sun Dec 28, 2008 2:02 am
Posts: 28
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique Bulls by 4
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos London by 32
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds KR by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax Rochdale by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs Sheffield by 18
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 18

Bonus: Scott Moore

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 4

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:45 pm
zapperbull
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 820
Location: Silsden
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique: Toulouse by 12
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos: Broncos by 8
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds: KR by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax: Fax by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs: Eagles by 20
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers: Fev by 16

BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday Scott More
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
