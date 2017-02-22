Matches for this week
Bradford Bulls vs Toulouse Olympique
Dewsbury Rams vs London Broncos
Hull KR vs Oldham Roughyeds
Rochdale Hornets vs Halifax
Sheffield Eagles vs Batley Bulldogs
Swinton Lions vs Featherstone Rovers
BONUS Who will be announced as the Bulls Man of the Match on Sunday?
If no MoM is announced at the game, or afterwards, the Bonus question will be settled by the MoM named in Monday's League Express.
Deadline will be 2.00 pm Sunday
