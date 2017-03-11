WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiet forum

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:50 pm
charlie caroli






HXSparky wrote:
What's your prediction for Leigh's position in the table this year, Charlie? I'll go for a lofty 11th place. 8)

Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th place :wink: only difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:33 pm
Hudd-Shay






charlie caroli wrote:
Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th place :wink: only difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.

Ian?.... :NAUGHTY:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:43 am
charlie caroli






Hudd-Shay wrote:
Ian?.... :NAUGHTY:

Sorry Pete , I couldn't resist :wink: if we had lost our first 6 games as some thought we would ,it would have been mentioned on here by a couple of Fax sages.Seriously though we are playing well at the moment, even though we have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment.I was hoping to see you last week for the Toulouse game,had a drink with Bentleyman,and a bit of friendly banter.I hope you win this afternoon, I have tipped London to help you.Good Luck.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:13 pm
dazednconfused






charlie caroli wrote:
Sorry Pete , I couldn't resist :wink: if we had lost our first 6 games as some thought we would ,it would have been mentioned on here by a couple of Fax sages.Seriously though we are playing well at the moment, even though we have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment.I was hoping to see you last week for the Toulouse game,had a drink with Bentleyman,and a bit of friendly banter.I hope you win this afternoon, I have tipped London to help you.Good Luck.


Cheers Charlie.
Can you tip Hunslet next week. We are on a roll.
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.

DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.

COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:57 pm
HXSparky





charlie caroli wrote:
Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th place :wink: only difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.


It was indeed, as was ours today! We're 5th and Leigh are 8th now, but I think I do need to revise my prediction a tad. I think Leigh will be scrapping for that 8th spot come the end of the season. They might just make it, or might just fall short.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:08 pm
charlie caroli






dazednconfused wrote:
Cheers Charlie.
Can you tip Hunslet next week. We are on a roll.

It seems I never fail :lol: :lol: if it helps next week I will tip Hunslet, but really I should tip Fax :shock: but I won't put the kiss of death on Fax.All in all a very good result. :CLAP: :CLAP:

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:13 pm
charlie caroli






HXSparky wrote:
It was indeed, as was ours today! We're 5th and Leigh are 8th now, but I think I do need to revise my prediction a tad. I think Leigh will be scrapping for that 8th spot come the end of the season. They might just make it, or might just fall short.

Congrats on your victory :CLAP: :CLAP: a very good result as you rightly say 5th now,as for Leigh, a long way to go, some Fans are saying we need 20 points to put us in the top 8 at the end of the season, so another 16 needed,I'm not convinced yet, I've always been a bit pessimistic,but you never know, don't worry I will tip Hunslet next week for you . :thumb:
c}