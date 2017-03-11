HXSparky wrote: It was indeed, as was ours today! We're 5th and Leigh are 8th now, but I think I do need to revise my prediction a tad. I think Leigh will be scrapping for that 8th spot come the end of the season. They might just make it, or might just fall short.

Congrats on your victorya very good result as you rightly say 5th now,as for Leigh, a long way to go, some Fans are saying we need 20 points to put us in the top 8 at the end of the season, so another 16 needed,I'm not convinced yet, I've always been a bit pessimistic,but you never know, don't worry I will tip Hunslet next week for you .