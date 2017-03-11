|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11213
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
HXSparky wrote:
What's your prediction for Leigh's position in the table this year, Charlie? I'll go for a lofty 11th place.
Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th place
only difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2230
Location: Shuddersfield
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th place
only difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.
Ian?....
|
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:43 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11213
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Ian?....
Sorry Pete , I couldn't resist
if we had lost our first 6 games as some thought we would ,it would have been mentioned on here by a couple of Fax sages.Seriously though we are playing well at the moment, even though we have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment.I was hoping to see you last week for the Toulouse game,had a drink with Bentleyman,and a bit of friendly banter.I hope you win this afternoon, I have tipped London to help you.Good Luck.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1169
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Sorry Pete , I couldn't resist
if we had lost our first 6 games as some thought we would ,it would have been mentioned on here by a couple of Fax sages.Seriously though we are playing well at the moment, even though we have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment.I was hoping to see you last week for the Toulouse game,had a drink with Bentleyman,and a bit of friendly banter.I hope you win this afternoon, I have tipped London to help you.Good Luck.
Cheers Charlie.
Can you tip Hunslet next week. We are on a roll.
|
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.
DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.
COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1149
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th place
only difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.
It was indeed, as was ours today! We're 5th and Leigh are 8th now, but I think I do need to revise my prediction a tad. I think Leigh will be scrapping for that 8th spot come the end of the season. They might just make it, or might just fall short.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11213
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
dazednconfused wrote:
Cheers Charlie.
Can you tip Hunslet next week. We are on a roll.
It seems I never fail
if it helps next week I will tip Hunslet, but really I should tip Fax
but I won't put the kiss of death on Fax.All in all a very good result.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11213
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
HXSparky wrote:
It was indeed, as was ours today! We're 5th and Leigh are 8th now, but I think I do need to revise my prediction a tad. I think Leigh will be scrapping for that 8th spot come the end of the season. They might just make it, or might just fall short.
Congrats on your victory
a very good result as you rightly say 5th now,as for Leigh, a long way to go, some Fans are saying we need 20 points to put us in the top 8 at the end of the season, so another 16 needed,I'm not convinced yet, I've always been a bit pessimistic,but you never know, don't worry I will tip Hunslet next week for you .
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bradshaw Bellringer, faxcar, harry1, Living The Dream, lmw, neilgreenwood, Officeboy, Pellon Boy, ron ryan's jockstrap, swifty62, Tortured Soul, Uptonfax and 227 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk
|
c}