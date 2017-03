Another good win last night ,we are now matching Fax in 7th placeonly difference Leigh are in SL,and if we beat Warrington on Thursday it puts us into 4th place,you never know.Charlie knows.

Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen.