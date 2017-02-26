faxcar wrote:

:wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale.Same as Leigh would have done Ian when they were skint.All it proves is what we all know that without a benefactor ALL clubs will struggle along and achieve limited success.Before you start comparing clubs and supporters please wait until there is a level playing field,sadly where Fax are concerned that may never happen but if it gives you a laugh or you think it's banter fair enough.90% of those currently watching Leigh only go when they are on the up and it wouldn't take much before they drift off again.100% of those going to Rochdale from Fax go regardless and it would take a lot for them not to go.