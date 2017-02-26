WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiet forum

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:18 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11155
Location: blackpool tower circus
faxcar wrote:
:wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale. :lol: :lol:

Same as Leigh would have done Ian when they were skint.
All it proves is what we all know that without a benefactor ALL clubs will struggle along and achieve limited success.
Before you start comparing clubs and supporters please wait until there is a level playing field,sadly where Fax are concerned that may never happen but if it gives you a laugh or you think it's banter fair enough.
90% of those currently watching Leigh only go when they are on the up and it wouldn't take much before they drift off again.
100% of those going to Rochdale from Fax go regardless and it would take a lot for them not to go.

I suppose my post could be considered (Smug)but that's not really me,you know I'm a bit of a wind up merchant and love a laugh.

I have watched Leigh when we were a terrible team,I was there when Worky put 94 past us,it's not that long ago Fax pasted us at the Shay ,I felt like leaving with a blanket over my head,I respect all fans who follow their team through the lean times,and I realise without Derek B we wouldn't be where we are now.On Friday night I saw the guy who mows my Lawn,I asked him what he was doing here?As I know he doesn't watch Leigh, he replied,I always watch Leigh in Big Games ,I thought that says it all.

A few Fax fans who know me will tell you ,I'm just a wind up guy,really I'm a very quiet bloke,with a soft spot for Fax, good luck this afternoon, I will be back at the Shay soon this season.Take Care.Charlie knows. :thumb:

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:06 am
the fax in asia
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 99
Location: Bangkok
Faxcar you make some very valid and painfully truthful points.
Nothing more to argue against, even your barb at CC, although I don't think he was meaning to be sarcastic, it does read that way though.
The truth hurts and you have spoken it out loud and clear.

If only....
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:13 pm
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2333
the fax in asia wrote:
Faxcar you make some very valid and painfully truthful points.
Nothing more to argue against, even your barb at CC, although I don't think he was meaning to be sarcastic, it does read that way though.
The truth hurts and you have spoken it out loud and clear.

If only....

Ian and I know one another and some times we agree and sometimes we don't and neither of us are worried about saying so and I have no problem in letting him know his laughs at Fax expense isn't going to be without reply from me and it doesn't stop us being friends.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:10 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11155
Location: blackpool tower circus
faxcar wrote:
Ian and I know one another and some times we agree and sometimes we don't and neither of us are worried about saying so and I have no problem in letting him know his laughs at Fax expense isn't going to be without reply from me and it doesn't stop us being friends.

Very true,one thing I like about friends is they can voice their opinion,even if it's not the same as mine,q lot of posters on this Forum know me well enough to understand my quirky humour,I hope today's game goes well for Fax, though a visit to Dale is never easy. :thumb: .

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:04 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2994
Location: Fax Vegas
Get a room you two. :wink:

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:24 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11155
Location: blackpool tower circus
Norman Bates wrote:
Get a room you two. :wink:

Only if you come as well Norman. :GROUPHUG:

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:10 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2994
Location: Fax Vegas
charlie caroli wrote:
Only if you come as well Norman. :GROUPHUG:


I'll pass, unlike some of our centres, but good win today"

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:14 pm
swifty62
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4659
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
charlie caroli wrote:
I've been in a very solumn mood this last few weeks,were Fax are concerned, hopefully lat weeks result and me tipping the Seagulls will have cheered everyone up, thi week I'm tipping Rochdale to beat Fax, I may attend the game, I think Rochdale will be to strong for Fax , I also stand by my prediction of Fax finishing in a lofty 7th place at the end of the season.Charlie knows. :thumb:

please keep tipping us to lose Charlie.
although my fantasy team not gone well again this week.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:49 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11155
Location: blackpool tower circus
swifty62 wrote:
please keep tipping us to lose Charlie.
although my fantasy team not gone well again this week.

Im getting requests now from Fax fans to tip the opposition every week :lol: :lol: shows how good my knowledge is, that's 2 wins on the trot for Fax :shock: :shock: some will be tipping Fax for a top 4 next and RM a candidate for Coach of the Year.Who are your opponents next?
c}