faxcar wrote:
:wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale.
Same as Leigh would have done Ian when they were skint.
All it proves is what we all know that without a benefactor ALL clubs will struggle along and achieve limited success.
Before you start comparing clubs and supporters please wait until there is a level playing field,sadly where Fax are concerned that may never happen but if it gives you a laugh or you think it's banter fair enough.
90% of those currently watching Leigh only go when they are on the up and it wouldn't take much before they drift off again.
100% of those going to Rochdale from Fax go regardless and it would take a lot for them not to go.
I suppose my post could be considered (Smug)but that's not really me,you know I'm a bit of a wind up merchant and love a laugh.
I have watched Leigh when we were a terrible team,I was there when Worky put 94 past us,it's not that long ago Fax pasted us at the Shay ,I felt like leaving with a blanket over my head,I respect all fans who follow their team through the lean times,and I realise without Derek B we wouldn't be where we are now.On Friday night I saw the guy who mows my Lawn,I asked him what he was doing here?As I know he doesn't watch Leigh, he replied,I always watch Leigh in Big Games ,I thought that says it all.
A few Fax fans who know me will tell you ,I'm just a wind up guy,really I'm a very quiet bloke,with a soft spot for Fax, good luck this afternoon, I will be back at the Shay soon this season.Take Care.Charlie knows.