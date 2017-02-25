WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:58 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7370
charlie caroli wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: BFG obviously hasn't seen Mickey Higham recently ,he ripped Saints apart tonight and showed Roby how a Hooker should run at the Line,a crowd of over 9,000 tonight fantastic atmosphere.Charlie knew. :thumb:


When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:17 am
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11145
Location: blackpool tower circus
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.

A fantastic result.?YES :thumb: top 4 finish hardly :shock: Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus? :lol: :lol: :lol: not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week. :wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale. :lol: :lol: .I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running. :lol: Charlie knew. :thumb:

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:24 am
TheEnforcer273
Joined: Mon Mar 14, 2005 9:13 pm
Posts: 839
charlie caroli wrote:
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.

A fantastic result.?YES :thumb: top 4 finish hardly :shock: Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus? :lol: :lol: :lol: not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week. :wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale. :lol: :lol: .I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running. :lol: Charlie knew. :thumb:


Urgh, you were more bearable as 'Mr Jagger'.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:40 am
thefaxfanman
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1101
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Have we gone back in time?? We're back to talking about Leythers again
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:07 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7370
charlie caroli wrote:
A fantastic result.?YES :thumb: top 4 finish hardly :shock: Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus? :lol: :lol: :lol: not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week. :wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale. :lol: :lol: .I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running. :lol: Charlie knew. :thumb:


I thought you already were in Wigan?

As the answer to the question why is this forum quiet? You wont have to look much further than the quoted person. Then again maybe the moderators should have got a grip while it was all happening but again i guess less posters make the forum a lot easier to moderate.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:51 am
the fax in asia
Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 98
Location: Bangkok
G F B. I was thinking more about the 'Fax forum members, some notable absentees Halicat. Spanish Bob, Jeff Vickers to name but a few.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:33 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11145
Location: blackpool tower circus
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I thought you already were in Wigan?

As the answer to the question why is this forum quiet? You wont have to look much further than the quoted person. Then again maybe the moderators should have got a grip while it was all happening but again i guess less posters make the forum a lot easier to moderate.

I was asked a question about my Predictions for Leigh in 2017, I replied, YOU in your infinite wisdom made a comment ,about us having NO Class players, I merely pointed out last night's result, which also blows out of the water ,some folks prediction of we won't win a game. :wink: Charlie knows. :lol:

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:51 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2216
Location: Shuddersfield
charlie caroli wrote:
I was asked a question about my Predictions for Leigh in 2017, I replied, YOU in your infinite wisdom made a comment ,about us having NO Class players, I merely pointed out last night's result, which also blows out of the water ,some folks prediction of we won't win a game. :wink: Charlie knows. :lol:

Ian, it was only St Helens. :LOL: :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:08 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11145
Location: blackpool tower circus
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Ian, it was only St Helens. :LOL: :thumb:

Very true Pete, bring on the Pies next, 85% of the Carolis are Wiganers and really give me some stick about Leigh, but as usual I love it, we played very well last night, Saints helped by a penalty count in the second half of 2 -10 ,I don't usually have a go at Refs but he was bad last night.Micky Higham sheer class he kept Roby very quiet.

Re: Quiet forum

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:40 am
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2331
:wink: .How many will you take to Rochdale. :lol: :lol:

Same as Leigh would have done Ian when they were skint.
All it proves is what we all know that without a benefactor ALL clubs will struggle along and achieve limited success.
Before you start comparing clubs and supporters please wait until there is a level playing field,sadly where Fax are concerned that may never happen but if it gives you a laugh or you think it's banter fair enough.
90% of those currently watching Leigh only go when they are on the up and it wouldn't take much before they drift off again.
100% of those going to Rochdale from Fax go regardless and it would take a lot for them not to go.
