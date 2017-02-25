|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7370
|
When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:17 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11137
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.
A fantastic result.?YES
top 4 finish hardly
Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus?
not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week.
.How many will you take to Rochdale.
.I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running.
Charlie knew.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:24 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 14, 2005 9:13 pm
Posts: 839
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.
A fantastic result.?YES
top 4 finish hardly
Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus?
not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week.
.How many will you take to Rochdale.
.I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running.
Charlie knew.
Urgh, you were more bearable as 'Mr Jagger'.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:40 am
|
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1099
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
|
Have we gone back in time?? We're back to talking about Leythers again
|
In Marshall, We Trust
'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:07 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7370
|
charlie caroli wrote:
A fantastic result.?YES
top 4 finish hardly
Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus?
not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week
.
.How many will you take to Rochdale.
.I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running.
Charlie knew.
I thought you already were in Wigan?
As the answer to the question why is this forum quiet? You wont have to look much further than the quoted person. Then again maybe the moderators should have got a grip while it was all happening but again i guess less posters make the forum a lot easier to moderate.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 97
Location: Bangkok
|
G F B. I was thinking more about the 'Fax forum members, some notable absentees Halicat. Spanish Bob, Jeff Vickers to name but a few.
|
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C
From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11137
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I thought you already were in Wigan?
As the answer to the question why is this forum quiet? You wont have to look much further than the quoted person. Then again maybe the moderators should have got a grip while it was all happening but again i guess less posters make the forum a lot easier to moderate.
I was asked a question about my Predictions for Leigh in 2017, I replied, YOU in your infinite wisdom made a comment ,about us having NO Class players, I merely pointed out last night's result, which also blows out of the water ,some folks prediction of we won't win a game.
Charlie knows.
|