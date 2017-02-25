Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
When is the open top bus? A fantastic result for Leigh though meaning they will now finish in the top 4.
A fantastic result.?YES
top 4 finish hardly
Wigan away next ,the World Club Champions,I said before the season started I would take 2 wins from our first 6 games I stand by that,we won't be playing Wigan , Warrington, and Saints every week,look what Cas did to Warrington last night,and we have played them now.As for the open top Bus?
not yet,but a win over Saints and a 9,000 plus crowd isn't bad,I've heard we are taking 5000 Leythers to Wigan next week.
.How many will you take to Rochdale.
.I told a Saints Fan on the Forums last night before the game he could end up with the Yellow stuff on his face when he predicted a BIG Saints win,check yours BFG the yolk is running.
Charlie knew.